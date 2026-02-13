What prosecution witness told court in Lissu’s case

Dar es Salaam. The fourth prosecution witness in the treason case against Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu (pictured) has told the High Court that what he heard the opposition leader say in a video is what later happened on the day of the General Election on October 29, 2025.

The witness, one of the prosecution’s protected witnesses, was identified as P5 (33).

He testified from a special enclosure that concealed him from the public and the accused, while remaining visible to the judges.

Lissu faces one count of treason under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, based on statements he allegedly made about plans to disrupt the 2025 General Election.

He is accused of saying on April 3, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, that he would mobilise the public to prevent the election from taking place, statements interpreted by authorities as incitement.

The case is being heard by a three-judge panel led by the High Court Judge in Charge of Iringa, Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, sitting with Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde.

The trial is currently at the stage of hearing prosecution evidence.

Testifying yesterday under questioning by Principal State Attorney Ajuaye Zegeli, the witness said he lives in Ubungo District and works as a street vendor selling shoes and socks sourced from Ilala Boma market. He also washes cars.

He told the court that on April 4, 2025, while resting at a garden near NBC Bank in the city centre, he was browsing social media on his smartphone when he came across a video showing Lissu, whom he recognised as a politician.

He said he opened the video and heard Lissu say he would ensure the 2025 elections for councillors, MPs and the President would not take place, and that he would “cause disruption.”

He also claimed that in the video Lissu said the police were being used to steal votes and that judges were biased.

After watching the video, he said he later went to a local gathering place where people were discussing it, with some expressing support for the idea of disrupting the election.

He told the court the discussion made him fear violence and loss of income for street traders.

He said he later called a relative who is a police officer, who told him the matter was being handled.

On April 9, 2025, he said, he was summoned to the Central Police Station, where he gave a statement about the video.

“What he said in that video about causing disruption is exactly what happened on Election Day. I stayed indoors for six days,” the witness told the court.

During cross-examination, Lissu, who is representing himself, questioned the witness about differences between his testimony in court and the statement he gave to the police.

At several points, the witness admitted that some details he had mentioned in court were not included in his earlier statement.

Lissu also asked the witness to explain the meaning of the phrase he interpreted as “causing disruption.”

The witness said it meant inciting unrest, but could not explain how he arrived at that interpretation.