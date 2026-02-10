Lissu protests restrictions on prison visits, trial delays

Dar es Salaam. Chadema chairman, Tundu Lissu, has lodged fresh complaints after spending more than 300 days in remand, claiming Ukonga Prison authorities have barred party leaders and members from visiting him.

He also protested what he described as a lack of privacy during meetings with his lawyers, saying the problem, previously raised in court, has resurfaced.

In addition, Lissu criticised delays in the handling of his treason trial, though he said he did not blame the judges or State attorneys involved in the proceedings. Meanwhile, the prosecution has responded to his objection over the legality of witnesses testifying from behind protective screens.

The High Court is scheduled to rule on the objection on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Lissu raised the concerns yesterday before the High Court at the Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry resumed hearing the case.

He faces one count of treason under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code, linked to statements he allegedly made about blocking the 2025 General Election.

The case is being heard by a panel of three judges led by the High Court Judge in charge of Iringa, Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, alongside Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde. The trial is currently at the prosecution stage.

Complaints over prison conditions

Lissu told the court that Ukonga Prison authorities had recently barred visits from Chadema leaders and members.

He said that previously he had received visits from relatives, friends, party leaders and members, but after November 12, 2025, he was summoned by the officer in charge and informed that such visits were no longer permitted.

“Tanzania is a multiparty country and I am a leader of a legally recognised party, yet they have been banned,” he said, adding that prisons are public institutions and should not discriminate over who is allowed to visit.

He also reiterated his complaint about the lack of privacy in meetings with his lawyers, saying prison officers now supervise those discussions despite regulations allowing confidential communication. Claims of trial delays

Lissu said his rights had been infringed by repeated delays in the proceedings, but stressed that he did not blame the judges or State attorneys.

“Today marks 307 days since I was remanded—10 months and four weeks. In all that time, the case has been heard for only 14 days, and today is the 15th,” he said.

He attributed the delays to the session-based system used for criminal trials, saying the arrangement was determined by higher authorities.

He cited a report by the Commission on the Review of Criminal Justice Institutions, which recommended scrapping the session system after complaints that it caused delays.

Prosecution’s response

Responding to Lissu’s objections, Principal State Attorney Nassoro Katuga asked the court to dismiss them, saying they lacked merit.

Lissu had opposed the use of a special enclosure for prosecution witnesses, arguing that it did not comply with witness protection regulations.

Katuga said the issue concerned evidence and should have been proven through proper procedures, including sworn testimony.

He added that once the court grants a protection order, it determines the appropriate measures, including the use of special enclosures or technological tools.