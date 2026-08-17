Zanzibar's 'beach girl' sentenced to death for broken bottle murder









Arusha. Chilling words spoken by Khadija Mohamed Kassim, popularly known as "Beach Girl", before and after she fatally stabbed Happy Malini formed a core part of evidence that led to her conviction and death sentence by hanging.

Among quotes cited in the judgment was, "I am going to kill, follow me," which Ms Kassim allegedly uttered before confronting Ms Malini, as well as ‘Let her die,’ which she reportedly said shortly after stabbing her rival with a broken bottle.

The conviction was handed down at the High Court of Zanzibar by Justice Haji Suleiman Khamis on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, with the full judgment subsequently uploaded to the judiciary website.

Justice Khamis ruled that after reviewing evidence from both sides and connecting the accused’s remarks before and during the attack, the court was satisfied Khadija intended to kill or inflict severe harm on Ms Malini, thereby proving the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt.

In criminal case number 11 of 2024, Ms Kassim was accused of killing Ms Malini on February 18, 2024, at Kiwengwa Chwaka-Mafarasi in Unguja’s North "B" District, contrary to Sections 179 and 180 of the Zanzibar Penal Act No. 6 of 2018.

The fatal assault was reportedly driven by allegations that Ms Malini had an affair with Ms Kassim's lover.

During trial, Ms Kassim mounted an intoxication defence under Section 112(2)(a) and (b) of the same legal code.

The prosecution called 15 witnesses and tendered six exhibits to prove its case.

The first prosecution witness, Ms Salma Ramadhan Yakoub, testified that at 6:45 am on the day of the incident, Ms Kassim met her while drawing water and asked her to set down her bucket, saying, "I am going to kill, follow me."

Ms Yakoub told the court she complied and followed Ms Kassim, who was carrying a glass bottle.

Upon reaching Ms Malini's home, Ms Kassim initiated an argument, shouting, "How many times have I warned you not to take my man? You do not listen!"

Despite attempts by Ms Yakoub and another witness to restrain Ms Kassim and urge her to report the dispute to local leaders, she refused.

Instead, she stabbed Ms Malini in the stomach and thigh with the bottle.

As a crowd gathered, Ms Malini begged for mercy, but Ms Kassim persisted, stabbing her in the neck and causing heavy bleeding.

A second witness, Ms Mwanamiraji Juma Omar, testified that she arrived at the scene while heading to work and found a crowd of at least 10 people watching Ms Kassim hold Ms Malini by her dress while shouting at her.

The 15th prosecution witness, Dr Fadia Mussa Ali from Mnazi Mmoja Hospital, testified that a post-mortem conducted on February 19, 2024, confirmed the cause of death as severe blood loss resulting from stab wounds inflicted by a sharp object.

Defence

In her defence, Ms Kassim claimed she had no memory of the incident.

She testified that on the preceding weekend, she had been drinking heavily, first at Kitonga Bar until midnight, then at Peru Bar until 2:00 am, and finally at Africana.

Under cross-examination by the State Attorney, Ms Kassim stated she did not regularly frequent bars, but recalled consuming 15 beers at the first bar, an unspecified quantity of K-Vant spirit at the second, and cocktails at Africana before losing consciousness and waking up in police custody.

Court decision

Evaluating the evidence, Justice Khamis held that the prosecution proved the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt, noting that eyewitness accounts matched scientific evidence, specifically DNA results linking crime scene exhibits to both the victim and accused.

Justice Khamis emphasised that Ms Kassim’s declaration ("I am going to kill, follow me") and her post-attack remark ("Let her die") were critical in proving premeditated intent.

He noted that her deliberate actions, following the victim, targeting vital body parts with a broken bottle, and ignoring her pleas for mercy, refuted claims of uncoordinated, unthinking behaviour.

Regarding her intoxication defence, the judge ruled that memory loss alone does not establish a lack of mental capacity or loss of consciousness, particularly in the absence of supporting medical evidence.

"Considering the analysis, I am satisfied that the prosecution proved every essential element of the offence of murder without any doubt," said Justice Khamis.