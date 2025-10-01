DP’s Mluya pledges radical anti‑corruption drive, major infrastructure overhaul

Musoma. Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Abdul Mluya has pledged that, if elected President of Tanzania, his first act will be to close the country’s borders to prevent those inside from leaving, saying the move aims to pursue corrupt individuals who have embezzled taxpayers’ money.

However, Mr Mluya did not specify how he intends to prosecute the corrupt, only clarifying that while borders would be sealed, those outside the country would still be allowed to enter.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at a campaign rally here, Mluya said corruption has forced Tanzanians to endure hardship despite the nation’s vast natural resources.

“People of Mara, and Tanzanians generally, live as though your very birth is a curse. The resources God blessed us with have been turned into a curse by a few. This will not be tolerated under a DP government. These resources are blessings and must benefit all of us,” he said.

Mr Mluya stated that the first group he will pursue once borders are closed includes those who allowed the importation of substandard fishing nets, which left many citizens, particularly fishermen, impoverished after the nets were seized and burned.

“Nets are imported through ports and taxed, then sold to citizens, only for officials to seize and burn them. The question is, how can the government collect revenue from these nets and then drive innocent citizens into poverty?” he asked.

He stressed that in combating corruption, his government would consider no one’s status, saying even former Presidents, Prime Ministers, or senior leaders would be held accountable.

Mr Mluya also pledged that, if elected, his government would demolish Musoma Airport, arguing that its location in the middle of town endangers lives.

The site would instead be used to build a university to give Mara residents access to higher education.

He promised a modern airport would be built outside the town to boost the regional economy and ease transport challenges.

On pensions, Mr Mluya vowed to abolish the kikokotoo (pension formula) system. Instead, he pledged to improve civil servants’ welfare before retirement.

He explained that every civil servant would be entitled to a modern housing loan, deducted from their salary during service, enabling them to retire with dignity and without the hardships caused by the kikokotoo system.

“We will ensure civil servants work in comfort by improving their welfare. This will boost morale and, in turn, improve efficiency and service delivery,” he added.

Mr Mluya said social services would also be a priority, lamenting that access remains poor despite existing infrastructure.

“For example, we are told hospitals have been built, but in reality, these are just buildings without proper services. Elect me and I will improve delivery so ordinary citizens like myself can access quality healthcare,” he said.

DP Mainland Vice-Chairman Chrisant Nyakitita urged all Tanzanians, regardless of party affiliation, to attend campaign rallies of every political party so they can compare policies and make informed decisions on Election Day.

He said campaign meetings are intended to publicise manifestos and policies, and citizens should seize the opportunity without regard to a party’s size.

Mr Nyakitita further urged eligible voters to turn out on October 29, 2025, dismissing calls from some quarters urging people to boycott the election.

He emphasised that DP has long championed constitutional reforms, a struggle that cost the party its permanent registration for over nine years, during which its leaders were repeatedly arrested and jailed.

“Others may be calling for constitutional reforms today, but we began this struggle long ago. Our late founder, Reverend Christopher Mtikila, was arrested more than 40 times and served two years in prison. DP is the true pioneer of constitutional reform,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Nyakitita stressed that reforms cannot be achieved if citizens boycott elections, saying leaders capable of delivering them will only emerge through the ballot.

“Tanzanians must be cautious of those urging them not to vote. By doing so, you risk your lives for the next five years, as it allows a few people to elect poor leaders. To solve our challenges, we must vote for competent leaders who will act,” he added.

He reminded citizens that voting is their constitutional right and a means of choosing capable leaders based on manifestos and policies.

“I have no doubt our manifesto and policies are superior to those of other parties. Do not make mistakes, turn out in large numbers to vote for DP so we can deliver meaningful development for our country,” he said.

Opening the rally, DP Mara Regional Chairman, Mr Bagaile Konjo, urged Tanzanians to vote for DP to bring progress to the nation.

“The country has problems, citizens have problems, and even our presidential candidate shares your struggles. As our party says, the time for liberation is now. Do not make mistakes, elect councillors, MPs, and a president from our party,” he said.