Kremlin on Hegseth's war preparation remark: Russia is also strengthening its military

Moscow. Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was also working to strengthen its armed forces when asked about U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's remark that the U.S. must prepare for war to ensure peace.

"We also prefer to strengthen our armed forces in every possible way, remaining full supporters of peace and remaining open to solving all problems, including the Ukrainian crisis, through diplomatic negotiations and political contacts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked about an Axios interview, opens new tab in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Kyiv was prepared to say that it would only seek to regain its territory through diplomatic means in the future, Peskov said there was a pause in the negotiation process.

He said Kyiv, which has accused Moscow of making unreasonable demands tantamount to surrender, appeared to be in no hurry to resume talks.

