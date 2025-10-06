EAC civil society summit lists region’s biggest challenges

Nairobi. Non-tariff barriers, corruption, illicit financial flows, shrinking civic space, the widening digital divide, and fragile peace and security have been identified as among the East African Community’s (EAC) most pressing challenges.

These issues took centre stage at the 2025 East African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Summit, convened in Nairobi under the theme Harnessing EAC Citizens’ Potential and Participation in Regional Integration Processes.

The three-day meeting attracted more than 200 civil society leaders, government officials, development partners, private sector representatives, and academics from all eight EAC Partner States, including the recently admitted Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Opening the summit, the Executive Director of the East African Civil Society Organisations’ Forum (EACSOF), Ms Lilian Alex, said non-tariff barriers (NTBs) remain one of the main impediments to the EAC’s goal of creating a seamless regional market.

She noted that such barriers increase the cost of doing business, frustrate cross-border trade, and particularly disadvantage small and informal traders who lack the capacity to navigate complex border requirements.

“Corruption and illicit financial flows continue to drain national resources, denying citizens access to quality health, education, and infrastructure,” Ms Alex said.

“These challenges weaken public trust in institutions and threaten the EAC’s vision of equitable growth.”

She further decried the shrinking civic space across the region, citing increasing incidents of intimidation of journalists, harassment of human rights defenders, and restrictions on election observers.

In some cases, she noted, civic actors have been subjected to cross-border surveillance and abductions, eroding confidence in the region’s human rights commitments.

On the technological front, Ms Alex warned that the digital divide remains a persistent challenge, particularly in rural and marginalised areas.

She attributed this to weak telecommunications infrastructure, limited broadband access, and uncoordinated digital governance across member states.

“The inability of many citizens to participate in the digital economy is widening socio-economic disparities and limiting civic participation,” she observed.

Peace and security also featured prominently in the discussions, with delegates highlighting ongoing tensions and sporadic violence in several border zones.

Participants called for the acceleration of cross-border cooperation frameworks and the operationalisation of early warning systems to prevent conflicts.

The summit raised fresh concerns over the extractive sector, where affected communities continue to face displacement, environmental harm, and unmet promises regarding benefit sharing.