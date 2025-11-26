EAC leaders push for full rollout of Single Customs Territory

Bujumbura. Senior officials from Burundi and the East African Community (EAC) have renewed calls for the full implementation of the EAC Single Customs Territory and other integration commitments to unlock regional trade and investment.

Speaking during the EABC CEOs – EAC Secretary General Meeting (Burundi Edition) last week Burundi’s minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation, Amb Edouard Bizimana, said the government under President Évariste Ndayishimiye has embarked on reforms to strengthen the business environment and deepen regional integration.

He noted that while the EAC has advanced through the Customs Union, Common Market and initial steps toward a Monetary Union, partner states must urgently address persistent bottlenecks such as non-tariff barriers, restrictions on trade in services, inconsistent application of the Common External Tariff and gaps in transport and logistics infrastructure.

He called for joint infrastructure investments, stronger regional value chains and support for the Buy East African, Build East Africa campaign.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva commended Burundi’s private sector for its strong participation in the 25th EAC MSME Trade Fair, but pointed out key obstacles to Burundi’s trade performance.

These include delays at the Kobero–Kabanga border post, high logistics costs, non-uniform standards, limited trade finance for MSMEs and slow cargo movement due to inadequate sealing and monitoring capacity.

She said the Secretariat is working with partner states to upgrade border posts, enhance cargo security, harmonise road user charges and ensure consistent application of the Common Market Protocol.

CFCIB chairperson and EABC vice chairperson Olivier Suguru thanked GIZ for supporting private sector–EAC consultative meetings and called for further liberalisation of air transport services and full rollout of the Single Customs Territory.

He also proposed the geomapping of the Horohoro/Lunga Lunga border post to reduce transport costs for landlinked countries like Burundi.

Burundi Manufacturers Association chairperson Juvenal Sakubu said the dialogue was timely, coinciding with the country’s five-day Industrial Fair.

He emphasised the importance of industrialisation for economic transformation. EABC executive director, Adrian Raphael Njau, highlighted the region’s recent trade performance, noting that total EAC trade grew by 28.4 percent to $38.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, with exports rising by 40.5 percent and intra-EAC trade increasing by 24.5 percent.

Despite this progress, intra-regional commerce remains at only 12 percent of total trade, underscoring the need for full implementation of Customs Union and Common Market commitments. He urged partner states to target boosting intra-EAC trade to 40 percent by 2030.

Panel sessions identified priority investment opportunities in Burundi, including tourism, mining, ICT, infrastructure PPPs, business services and financial services.

Key recommendations included improving energy supply, addressing foreign currency shortages, completing major corridor logistics projects and enhancing stakeholder engagement.

Other proposals centred on reducing barriers to trade in services, improving tourism competitiveness, harmonising border procedures and digitalising customs processes.

Participants also called for stronger intermodal transport systems, interoperable payment platforms, support for women and youth in trade and better utilisation of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).