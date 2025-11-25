Tanzania revokes 73 mining licences in renewed crackdown on dormant operators

Dodoma. The government has cancelled 73 mining and exploration licences as part of a sweeping crackdown on non-performing investors, with the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, warning that Tanzania will no longer tolerate dormant licence holders who deny the nation revenue and economic opportunities.

The revoked licences—44 for exploration and 29 for medium-scale mining—were among 205 licences whose holders were earlier issued with breach notices and directed to rectify violations.

According to the minister, several licence holders never responded, an indication that they were unable or unwilling to meet operational obligations.

“No mining licence in Tanzania is issued for decoration,” Minister Mavunde said, addressing journalists and the Tanzania Mining Commission in Dodoma.

“Some people secure vast areas and leave them idle for years. They do not invest, they do not pay taxes, and they do not create jobs. In short, they are not miners. Those are the licences we are revoking.”

3,000 square kilometres reclaimed for local opportunities

The cancelled licences cover 3,002 square kilometres—equivalent to 742,000 acres—land that the minister says will now be prioritised for allocation to young Tanzanians seeking to participate meaningfully in the mining sector.

Mavunde has instructed the Mining Commission and its regional offices to intensify inspections to identify other dormant licence holders for possible repossession and redistribution.

“We want these areas to go to serious Tanzanians who will work, pay taxes, and contribute to the country’s development,” he said.

Minister Mavunde noted that many districts have suffered revenue losses because some licence holders failed to fulfil development contributions and contractual obligations stipulated in their agreements.

The ongoing cancellation drive, he said, is therefore essential to ensure land is returned to productive use and to restore discipline in the sector.

However, the minister was quick to emphasise that the process is not intended to victimise genuine operators.

He said investors who believe their licences were cancelled unfairly—or whose progress reports might not have reached the Ministry—should contact the Ministry of Minerals for review. If it is confirmed that real development activities were underway, a licence may be reinstated.

Mavunde also criticised applicants who provide incomplete or inaccurate contact information, such as generic local government office addresses, which makes it difficult for authorities to engage them during compliance processes.

Small-scale miners have welcomed the move but want the government to extend the crackdown to all levels.

Saul Mwita, a small-scale miner from Mpwapwa District, said some individuals holding “small-scale” licences are, in reality, large operators who block others from accessing land they cannot develop.

“Licences should come with strict timelines,” Mwita said.

“If someone fails to start operations within a given period, the licence should simply expire. This will open opportunities for many of us who are ready to work.”