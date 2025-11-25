Tukutane Dar Arts Week to empower Africa’s creative economy and cultural exchange

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s arts and creative industries continue to gain ground as key drivers of economic growth, youth employment, and cultural innovation.

Far beyond painting, music, and performance, the creative sector today powers entrepreneurship, promotes tourism, inspires new technologies, and helps shape the cultural identity of communities across the continent.

To reinforce this momentum, Nafasi Art Space, working in partnership with creative organisations across Africa, has launched the Tukutane Dar Arts Week, a major regional festival designed to strengthen artistic collaboration within Africa and with international communities.

Nafasi Art Space Director Lilian Hipolyte said the initiative aims to highlight the expanding role of the creative economy in Africa’s economic transformation.

“The festival also aims to spotlight the expanding role of art in Africa’s economic transformation and the growing market potential of cultural industries,” she said.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Abel Ndaga, Senior Arts Officer at the National Arts Council of Tanzania (BASATA), noted that the Council will dedicate the week to educating the public on its mandate and the importance of nurturing Tanzania’s creative ecosystem.

“Artistic work has evolved far beyond entertainment, becoming a viable business sector that generates employment, stimulates innovation, and contributes substantially to national revenue,” he said.

According to organizers, Tukutane Dar Arts Week also seeks to enhance regional cooperation within the creative and cultural industries, particularly among East African countries.

The platform aims to spark dialogue on arts business development, cross-border creative services, and opportunities for sector growth at both regional and continental levels.

Angela Kilusungu, Creative Economy Manager at CDEA, said the weeklong event will feature specialized forums examining the business of arts and culture, regulatory frameworks, and key challenges facing artists, including limited funding, copyright issues, and uneven cross-border market access.