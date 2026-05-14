EAC unveils regional quality awards to boost East Africa’s competitiveness

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) has launched the 2026 Regional Quality Awards, a new initiative aimed at recognising enterprises across the region that demonstrate excellence in quality management, standards compliance, innovation and continuous improvement.

The awards are designed to strengthen a culture of quality among East African businesses, enhance the competitiveness of locally produced goods and services, facilitate regional trade and deepen economic integration within the bloc.

They will also promote the adoption of internationally recognised standards, encourage innovation and improve market access for firms operating across Partner States.

The launch was held during the 28th Meeting of the East African Standards Committee (EASC) on May 13, 2026, in Arusha, bringing together EAC officials, development partners and private sector stakeholders.

The initiative is supported by the European Union through the EU–EAC Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP II) under the Global Gateway initiative and is being implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with regional and national partners, including the East African Business Council (EABC).

Speaking during the launch, EAC Director of Customs and Acting Director of Trade, Flavia Busingye, said the awards go beyond recognition to strengthening institutional and enterprise capacity across the region.

She said the programme aligns with industrialisation strategies, regional integration efforts and the broader goal of enhancing competitiveness in African and global markets.

“Quality is the foundation of competitiveness. Even where the term may not be explicitly stated in some policy instruments, it is reflected in our industrialisation strategies, integration agenda and efforts to build a competitive economy,” she said.

Ms Busingye added that the awards provide a platform for the private sector to be recognised for producing goods and services that meet international standards, thereby encouraging business growth and investment.

She said the 2026 cycle is expected to attract more than 300 participants, mainly from the private sector, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women-led businesses.

“We must ensure inclusivity. That is why we emphasise the participation of SMEs and emerging enterprises as key drivers of a competitive and inclusive economy,” she said.

She noted that the process will allow companies to assess their systems, improve operations, strengthen innovation and better position themselves for regional and international markets.

The 2026 edition will feature four main categories: Product of the Year, Company of the Year, Service Excellence Awards, and Exporters in Agro-processing, covering both large enterprises and SMEs.

The awards will be implemented in two stages, with national competitions coordinated by national standards bodies in Member States, while regional winners will be selected by the EAC Secretariat.

Applications will run until June 30, 2026. National winners will be announced on August 30, 2026, while regional winners will be unveiled on September 30, 2026.

The grand awards ceremony is scheduled for October 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda, alongside the EAC MSME Trade Fair.

EAC Director of ICT, Martin Kimanya, said the initiative is expected to enhance market access, promote innovation and strengthen consumer confidence in East African products.

He said that it will further position East Africa as a competitive production hub while promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth across Partner States.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade and Industry Director of Domestic Trade, Cassien Karangwa, confirmed that Rwanda has agreed to host the ceremony and pledged full commitment to ensuring its successful organisation.