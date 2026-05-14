Mystery surrounds death of missing Arusha businessman

Arusha. Police in Arusha are investigating the death of businessman Sifaeli Christofa Mollel, 48, whose badly decomposed body was discovered inside a house linked to an alleged traditional healer in Muriet area, Arusha City.

Mr Mollel, a resident of Kijenge Street in Kimandulu Ward, disappeared from his home on May 3, 2026. His body was found seven days later, on May 10.

Arusha Regional Police Commander SACP Justine Masejo confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We have already launched investigations to determine the cause of the incident and those involved. Legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible,” he said by phone.

The deceased’s brother, Augustino Onesmo Simon, said the family started searching for Mr Mollel immediately after he went missing, including circulating his photographs on social media platforms.

“On Monday, while following up the matter at the police station, we received a call informing us that a badly decomposed body had been found inside a house and taken to Muriet Health Centre mortuary,” he said.

Mr Simon said the family was initially informed that the deceased was believed to be a traditional healer found dead at his residence in Muriet.

“Because our relative was neither a traditional healer nor a resident of Muriet, we hesitated. Later, we decided to go and confirm for ourselves,” he said.

Accompanied by police officers, the family visited the mortuary and identified the body as that of Mr Mollel.

“We found his body badly swollen and decomposed,” he said.

The family later visited the house where the body was discovered and reportedly found the deceased’s shoes, traditional healing items and business licences.

According to Mr Simon, the names appearing on documents found inside the house differed from those of the deceased.

“Our relative was Sifaeli Mollel, but local government records, tenancy details and licences found in the house bore the name Isihaka Hamis Mwitu,” he said.

He added that the mystery deepened after the deceased’s mobile phone reportedly continued ringing for several days after the body had been discovered, with signals traced in different parts of Arusha.

“If he died inside that house, who was moving around with his phone?” he asked.

The family suspects Mr Mollel may have visited the house as a client before being killed and robbed of his belongings.

A resident of the area, Leonard Swai, said the alleged traditional healer was not well known in the neighbourhood because he was not a permanent resident.

“I was among those who broke the door after residents noticed a strong smell and many flies coming out through openings in the house,” he said.

“We peeped through a small opening near the window and saw a body inside before informing local leaders and the police.”

Mr Swai said the body was found lying inside the room, partially covered with a kitenge cloth alongside items associated with traditional healing practices.

Muriet Street chairman Joseph Emmanuel said he received reports from residents on Sunday about a strong smell and flies coming from the house.

“After receiving the information, I contacted the police. When they arrived and broke the padlock, we found the body severely swollen, lying on its back with the chest uncovered and partly covered with a kitenge cloth,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel said efforts to trace the tenant had proved difficult because even the landlord allegedly lacked reliable contact details.

He urged landlords to ensure tenants register with local leaders to strengthen security and ease investigations when incidents occur.