NCBA deepens SME financing, targets wider financial inclusion

Dar es Salaam. NCBA Bank Tanzania says it is intensifying efforts to support both large and small businesses while expanding financial inclusion and youth empowerment initiatives, as the lender continues to grow its balance sheet and digital banking footprint in the country.

The remarks were made during a visit by NCBA Bank Tanzania management to Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) headquarters in Dar es Salaam, where both sides discussed opportunities for strategic collaboration and the role of media in amplifying business and financial inclusion stories.

Speaking during the visit, NCBA Bank Tanzania managing director and chief executive officer, Mr Alex Mziray, said the bank’s performance continues to be measured not only through profitability but also through its contribution to customers and the wider community.

“Like any private business, shareholders expect value creation, and as management we are given targets to achieve in terms of financial performance,” Mr Mziray said.

“I am happy to report that during the period you are referring to, we have managed to deliver shareholder value in line with expectations,” he added. According to the bank’s latest performance figures, NCBA Tanzania’s total assets rose to Sh652.33 billion by the end of the first quarter of March 2026, up from Sh604.04 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Customer deposits also increased to Sh328.91 billion from Sh286.59 billion over the same period, reflecting continued growth in customer confidence and business activity.

Beyond financial growth, Mr Mziray said the bank is increasingly focusing on empowering entrepreneurs and supporting business expansion through tailored financing solutions.

He cited the example of a local entrepreneur who secured a cement transportation tender but lacked sufficient trucks to execute the contract.

“The customer came with a dream but did not have all the trucks required. He was able to raise part of the value, and we supported the financing arrangement that enabled him to secure the tender,” Mr Mziray explained.

“Someone starts with a dream, but through financing and support, you empower them to achieve significant results,” he added.

The bank also highlighted its efforts to support youth employment and skills development through graduate trainee programmes.

“Every year graduates are released into the job market. Those who succeed secure employment, but every December we recruit another group of graduate trainees. That is part of the impact we want to leave on the community,” he said.

Mr Mziray noted that digital financial inclusion remains one of NCBA’s key strengths, particularly through its M-Pawa platform, which currently serves about eight million customers.

“Our main focus areas are both large businesses and SMEs, while also doing a lot in empowering the youth,” he said.

NCBA Group Director of Marketing, Communications and Citizenship, Ms Nelly Wainaina, said the bank’s regional footprint and digital banking leadership present significant opportunities for Tanzania.

She said NCBA remains the largest bank in Africa by digital footprint and the only East African bank with operations extending into West Africa through its presence in Ghana.

“Reaching eight million customers through M-Pawa is a natural inclusion story, and these are stories that need to be told,” Ms Wainaina said.

“As we continue building our business in Tanzania, we also want to provide context about the strength of the mother brand and the opportunities we see ahead,” she added.

She emphasized the importance of partnerships with media institutions in strengthening visibility, awareness and public understanding of financial services and innovation.

Speaking on behalf of Mwananchi Communications Limited, Head of Finance Mr Amos Simiyu welcomed the NCBA delegation and expressed openness to deeper strategic cooperation between the two institutions.