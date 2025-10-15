EALA elects first EAPNAC leaders to strengthen anti-corruption efforts across East Africa

Arusha. The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has elected the inaugural leadership of the East African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (EAPNAC), marking a major milestone in the regional fight for transparency, integrity, and accountability within the East African Community (EAC).

The elections, held on Tuesday, October 14, during a plenary session in Arusha, brought together Members of the Assembly representing all seven EAC Partner States.

Rwandan legislator Clement Musangabatware was elected as the first President of EAPNAC, with Kurgat Zipporah Jesang Kering from Kenya chosen as Deputy President.

Babirye Veronica kadogo from Uganda will serve as Treasurer, while Dr Jogo Woda Jeremiah Odok from South Sudan was elected Secretary General.

In addition, national Focal Persons—Chapter Representatives—were appointed to coordinate EAPNAC activities in their respective countries.

They include Dr Gladness Salema (Tanzania), Mugyenyi Mary Rutamwebwa (Uganda), Kalonzo Kennedy Musyoka (Kenya), Matthias Harebamungu (Rwanda), Nkurunziza Olivier (Burundi), Ngate Mangu François (DR Congo), and Ayason Mukulia Kennedy (South Sudan).

Following his election, Mr Musangabatware expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and vowed to lead the network with integrity and inclusiveness.

“EAPNAC will continue to be a strong voice in ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly and that transparency and integrity remain central to the East African Community’s development agenda,” he said. “We must work collectively to build systems that prevent corruption, hold leaders accountable, and restore public confidence in our institutions.”

He further underscored the importance of collaboration with national parliaments, anti-corruption agencies, civil society, and development partners in fostering a more transparent and accountable region.

Established to unite legislators from all EAC Partner States in the fight against corruption, EAPNAC serves as a platform for advocacy, ethical leadership, and governance reform.

The network has been instrumental in strengthening legislative capacity and promoting good governance across the region.