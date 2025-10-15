New twist in Polepole ‘abduction’ case as senior police officer named in Court

Dar es Salaam. Fresh developments have emerged in the case concerning the alleged abduction of Tanzania’s former Ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole, after his lawyers asked the High Court in Dar es Salaam to allow oral testimony from his sister, Christina Polepole.

The request was made today, October 15, 2025 by lead defence counsel Peter Kibatala during a hearing before Principal Judge Salma Maghimbi.

The application, filed under certificate of urgency on October 7, lists the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and several others as respondents, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Attorney General (AG), the Zonal Crime Officer (ZCO), and the Zonal Police Commander (ZPC) for Dar es Salaam.

Mr Kibatala told the court that Christina had shared new information earlier in the day, claiming that on July 17, 2025 she was detained and assaulted at her Bahari Beach residence by police officers led by Deputy Zonal Crime Officer (DZCO) George Byagemu.

The officers allegedly questioned her about the whereabouts of Ambassador Polepole, who was reportedly abducted from his Ununio home on October 6, 2025.

Mr Kibatala argued that Christina’s statement was crucial to establishing the truth, saying:

“This testimony carries significant value in determining who is holding Mr Polepole and where he might be. Given the urgency and the nature of this matter, the court should accept oral evidence under oath.”

However, State Attorney Ayoub Sanga opposed the request, arguing that the defence had already been allowed to file additional affidavits earlier and was now attempting to delay proceedings.

He added that allowing oral testimony involving Mr Byagemu would deny the officer an opportunity to respond to the allegations, violating the right to be heard.

Mr Sanga maintained that any new evidence should be submitted in writing through a sworn affidavit, enabling the respondents to reply formally.

In response, Mr Kibatala dismissed claims of delay, insisting that the new testimony was directly linked to the matter of Mr Polepole’s disappearance — a case, he stressed, that concerned “life and death, not contracts.”

“This court operates through human judgment and must recognise the fear surrounding this case. The testimony will help uncover the truth about Mr Polepole’s whereabouts,” he said.