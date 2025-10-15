MUCE proud of Sh18.6bn HEET project

Iringa. Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE), a constituent college of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), is making significant strides in implementing the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) Project, valued at over Sh18.6 billion.

Speaking to journalists in Iringa, MUCE Principal, Prof Method Samwel Semiono, said the project, seeks to reform the higher education system to contribute directly to the country’s economic transformation.

“The five-year project (2021/2022–2025/2026), funded by the World Bank, focuses on curriculum enhancement, infrastructure development, human resource capacity building, inclusive education and gender equality, as well as promoting the use of ICT and digital learning,” Prof Semiono explained.

MUCE has achieved considerable progress under the HEET project, he said, including reviewing five existing programmes and introducing 30 new curricula across disciplines such as science, technology, education, and innovation.

These developments are expected to increase student enrolment from 5,000 to 10,000, thereby widening access to higher education.

In terms of infrastructure, the college has received over Sh15.2 billion for the construction of four major facilities including student hostel and a physics laboratory.









“These new facilities will allow the college to admit over 4,000 additional students, expanding opportunities for higher education among Tanzanians,” Prof Semiono said.

Mr Dickson Mwipopo, Managing Director of Dimetoclasa Realhope Ltd, the main contractor implementing the projects in partnership with Mponela Construction Company Ltd, praised the government for entrusting major national projects to local firms.

“We appreciate the government’s confidence in local contractors. This project has generated numerous job opportunities for Iringa residents and stimulated the local economy,” said Mwipopo.

Geofrey Ngelime, Manager of MUCE’s Estates and Works Management Unit, noted that the HEET project is pivotal in realising Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050, which aims to cultivate a skilled and innovative workforce capable of driving national economic growth.

“Through this project, MUCE is contributing directly to producing graduates with skills aligned with current technological and scientific advancements,” Ngelime added.

Mussa Mgema, President of the MUCE Students’ Government (DURUSO-MUCE), said the HEET project has significantly benefited students, particularly in addressing accommodation challenges.

“Many students were previously forced to rent off-campus housing, which was often unsafe. With the new hostels, students now have safer and more convenient accommodation,” Mgema said.