Uganda eyes Tanzania rail link to open Dar export route

Kampala. Uganda is seeking to connect a new railway line under development to Tanzania’s rail network, a move that could open an alternative export corridor through the port of Dar es Salaam for minerals including gold, copper and iron ore.

According to a government document seen by Reuters, the proposed link would allow Uganda to diversify its transport routes and reduce the time and cost of moving goods to international markets.

Uganda currently ships most of its commodity exports through Mombasa in Kenya and has already announced plans to connect its Standard Gauge Railway to Kenya’s line, a project that remains ongoing.

The newly proposed connection to Tanzania’s network would run from the Tanzania border through southern and south-western Uganda, terminating at Mpondwe on the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The main objective of the project is to connect the vast and mineral-rich regions of both countries to the port of Dar es Salaam whilst saving time and transportation costs,” the document states.

It also indicates that the African Development Bank could finance the project. The Democratic Republic of Congo may seek to link to the railway at a later stage.

A spokesman for Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport was not immediately available for comment.