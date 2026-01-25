Uganda opposition leader says wife hospitalised after soldiers raided home

Kampala. Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine has said his wife was taken to hospital after soldiers allegedly raided their residence, partially undressed and choked her.

Mr Wine, a pop star-turned-politician, said he was not at the property at the time and is currently in hiding after evading a previous raid on his home last week, hours before he was announced runner-up in the January 15 presidential election.

In a post on X, Mr Wine said soldiers forced their way into his home in the Magere suburb, north of Kampala, breaking down doors and assaulting staff.

Ugandan military spokesperson Chris Magezi could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for four decades, was declared winner of the election with 71.6 percent of the vote against Mr Wine’s 24 percent. Mr Wine rejected the results, alleging widespread fraud, including ballot stuffing.

Mr Wine said that during the raid, soldiers held his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, at gunpoint and demanded that she reveal his whereabouts.

“They grabbed my wife’s phone, forced her to sit down and ordered her to unlock it. She refused. They strangled her and insulted her,” Mr Wine said.

“They forcefully removed her blouse and took pictures. My wife was rushed to hospital, where she remains admitted,” he added.

Uganda’s military chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also President Museveni’s son, has demanded that Mr Wine surrender to police, warning that he would otherwise be treated as a rebel. He has also issued threats against him.

On Friday, Gen Kainerugaba said authorities had killed 30 supporters of Mr Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party and detained about 2,000 others. Mr Wine has not been charged with any offence.

Mr Wine also alleged that money, documents and electronic devices were taken during the raid.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over arrests and violence involving opposition figures and their supporters.