Uganda’s army chief Muhoozi orders Bobi Wine to surrender within 48 hours

Kampala. Uganda’s army chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has given opposition leader Bobi Wine 48 hours to surrender to police, hours after Wine fled a military raid on his home following last week’s presidential election.

Gen Kainerugaba, son of long-serving President Yoweri Museveni and widely regarded as his preferred successor, issued the warning on Monday in posts on X, referring to Wine by the nickname “Kabobi.”

“I am giving him exactly 48 hours to surrender himself to the Police,” he wrote. “If he doesn’t, we will treat him as an outlaw/rebel and handle him accordingly.”

In another post, Gen. Kainerugaba referenced Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party, saying:

“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week. I’m praying the 23rd is Kabobi.”

Wine, a former pop star who finished runner-up in the election, has alleged widespread fraud and has been issuing statements from undisclosed locations. Police spokesperson Kituma Rusoke told journalists Monday night that Wine was not actively being sought.

Post-election tensions

The run-up to the election was marked by violence, with security forces opening fire at Wine’s rallies. Several opposition supporters were reportedly killed in central Uganda under disputed circumstances.

However, observers note that fears of large-scale post-election violence similar to what Tanzania experienced after its October 2025 elections did not materialise.

History of social media threats

Gen. Kainerugaba, 51, is known for making inflammatory statements on social media, including a 2022 threat to invade neighbouring Kenya. Last year, he claimed to have detained Wine’s bodyguard in his basement and threatened him, an incident that later led to robbery charges against the bodyguard.

The general has openly expressed his ambition to succeed his father, who has been in power since 1986. President Museveni, 81, has repeatedly denied grooming his son for succession.