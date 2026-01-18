Uganda partially restores internet after Museveni election win

Kampala. Ugandan authorities late on Saturday partially restored internet services after President Yoweri Museveni secured a seventh term in office, extending his rule toward a fifth decade in power in an election rejected by the opposition.

Users reported being able to reconnect to the internet around 11pm, while some internet service providers informed customers that the regulator had ordered restoration of services, excluding social media platforms.

“We have restored internet so that businesses that rely on internet can resume work,” said David Birungi, a spokesperson for Airtel Uganda, one of the country’s largest telecom companies. He added that the communications regulator had directed that social media remain shut down.

The state-run Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said it had cut off internet services to curb “misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks.” Opposition leaders criticised the move, saying it was intended to tighten control over the electoral process and guarantee victory for the incumbent.

UCC spokesperson Ibrahim Bbosa did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Uganda’s electoral body on Saturday declared Mr Museveni the winner of Thursday’s poll with 71.6 percent of the vote, while his main challenger, pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, received 24 percent.

A joint election observer mission from the African Union and regional blocs criticised the involvement of the military in the election and the decision to shut down internet services.

“The internet shutdown implemented two days before the elections limited access to information, freedom of association and curtailed economic activities. It also created suspicion and mistrust in the electoral process,” the observers said in their report.

In power since 1986, Mr Museveni is currently Africa’s third longest-serving head of state. His latest victory means he could remain in office for nearly half a century when his new term ends in 2031.

He is widely believed to be preparing his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the current head of the military, as a potential successor. Mr Kainerugaba has publicly expressed presidential ambitions.

Mr Wine has rejected the election results, alleging widespread fraud. He said hundreds of his supporters were arrested in the months leading up to the vote, while others were tortured, allegations denied by government officials, who say all detainees will be processed in accordance with the law.

Scattered protests erupted in parts of Kampala after the results were announced, according to a Reuters witness. In Magere, a northern suburb where Mr Wine lives, youths burned tyres and erected road barricades, prompting police to disperse them with tear gas.

Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the protests had been contained and arrests made, although the number of detainees was yet to be released.