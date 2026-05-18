Woman attacked for having tattoo of Kenyan President Ruto dies in hospital

Dar es Salaam. Rachel Wandeto, the Kenyan woman who suffered severe burns after being attacked by unknown assailants allegedly over a tattoo bearing the image of President William Ruto on her shoulder, has died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kenyan media reports said Ms Wandeto succumbed to her injuries on Monday after days in critical condition following the attack in the Mwiki area of Nairobi.

She had reportedly sustained more than 70 percent burn wounds after attackers allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

The incident sparked outrage across Kenya, with preliminary police investigations indicating the attack may have been politically motivated.

Authorities said a specialised team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had been assigned to pursue the perpetrators.

Ms Wandeto had gained public attention after tattooing President Ruto’s image and political slogans on her body.

According to reports, she was attacked by unidentified men while heading to visit a friend in the Kasarani-Mwiki area.

Several Kenyan leaders and public figures condemned the attack, while calls intensified for swift investigations and justice for the victim.