Barrick, government push ahead with $30 million education programme

Nyang’hwale. The second phase of a multi-million-dollar education infrastructure programme jointly implemented by the government and Barrick Mining Corporation has reached 83 percent completion.

Known as the Barrick-Twiga Future Forward Education Programme, the $30 million initiative aims to expand education infrastructure through the construction of 1,090 classrooms and 270 dormitories.

Through the project 1,640 toilets in 161 schools across the country will be constructed, benefiting an estimated 49,000 students.

During the first phase, implemented between 2023 and 2024, Barrick invested $10 million to support 64 schools through the construction of 396 classrooms, 97 dormitories and 600 toilets.

The second phase, which runs from 2025 to 2026, targets 65 schools and involves the construction of 318 classrooms, 116 dormitories and 542 toilets.

Speaking during a foundation stone-laying ceremony at Nyang’hwale Secondary School in Geita District over the weekend, Barrick Country manager, Melkiory Ngido, said Sh19 billion had already been disbursed to 65 schools since March 2025 under the second phase of the programme.

He said Nyang’hwale Secondary School was set to receive Sh401.8 million for the construction of two dormitories, five classrooms and eight toilets, noting that 76 percent of the funds had already been released.

“When we build educational infrastructure, we are building dreams, capabilities and future lives,” said Dr Ngido.

Dr Ngido said Barrick views education as a strategic pillar for national development rather than simply a corporate social responsibility initiative.

“True development is not measured by economic output alone, but by how investments transform the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.

According to Barrick, the project in Nyang’hwale will help reduce classroom congestion, improve accommodation for female students and strengthen sanitation and health standards.

District leaders welcomed the initiative, with Administrative Secretary Kaunga Amani thanking President Hassan for creating an enabling environment for investors whose projects support sectors such as education, health, water and roads.