Kenyan singer Otile Brown's videos deleted by YouTube

Taking to his social media pages, the ‘Dundaying’ hitmaker decried the growing number of alleged copyright claims from people he said were just clout chasers.

By Agencies More by this Author

YouTube, has pulled down some of Otile Brown’s songs and he says he doesn’t know why.

Born Jacob Obunga, Otile Brown’s popular hits which include ‘Dusuma’, ‘Chaguo La Moyo’, ‘Aiyana’, and ‘Such Kinda Love’ are reported to have been removed from the popular video channel.

The reason for this action, which involves the singer’s original songs, has left fans speculating.

‘Dusuma’ was one the most-watched videos in Kenya, with an estimated 27 million views before it was pulled down.

In June 2020, the ‘Chaguo La Moyo’ hitmaker was ranked one of the most-watched songs by America’s Billboard chart.

With his latest song ‘Such Kinda Love’ featuring Jovial which raked up quite a number of views, growing over the 800K view bar, the artist’s talent was rising a great deal.

Advertisement

However, this isn’t the first time Otile Brown is in a tight spot with YouTube.

The ‘Just In Love’ King and his High-flying rapper counterpart King Kaka last year received a shocker after YouTube pulled down their trending collabo dubbed ‘fight’ citing copyright infringement that was allegedly filed by Deyminbrown.

Taking to his social media pages, the ‘Dundaying’ hitmaker decried the growing number of alleged copyright claims from people he said were just clout chasers.

Report by Nairobi News