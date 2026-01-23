'Sinners' breaks Oscar record with 16 nominations

Los Angeles. The film Sinners has made history at the 98th Academy Awards by receiving a record-breaking 16 nominations, the highest ever for a single film in Oscar history.

The nominations, announced earlier today, Thursday January 22, place ‘Sinners’ ahead of all other contenders this year, cementing its status as the frontrunner for multiple awards at the ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2026.

‘Sinners’ earned recognition across major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and acting nods for Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku.

Critics have praised Sinners for its bold storytelling, intense performances, and cinematic craftsmanship.

Other films that performed strongly in the nominations include ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sentimental Value’ but neither approached the record set by Sinners.

‘One Battle After Another’ received 13 nominations, making it the second-most nominated film at this year’s Oscars while ‘Sentimental Value’ earned 9 nominations across various categories including acting, directing and Best Picture.

Industry analysts predict a competitive Oscars night, with speculation that Sinners could dominate several major categories.