Tanzania's Zuchu only East African artiste nominated at MTV EMA

Bongo Flava songbird Zuhura Othman Soud famously known as Zuchu made is back on the headlines after bagging a nomination for the 2022 MTV EMA Awards.

Zuchu receives her first-ever MTV Awards nomination as she is nominated for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA 2022).

She is competing in the Best African Act category. The Kwikwi hit maker who is the only Tanzanian and East African nominated for an MTV EMA this year, is up against other Africa greats such as Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Tems - all from Nigeria, as well as Musa Keys of South Africa and Ghana’s Black Sherif.

Voting has been opened for fans to select their winners. An official statement on the MTV Europe’s website indicates the MTV EMA 2022 will take place on November 13, 2022, in the German city of Düsseldorf, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome.

It is expected to be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries.