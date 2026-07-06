Arusha-based activist Mama C begins global tour from Ecuador, marks Black Panther Party's 60th anniversary

Arusha. Charlotte Hill O'Neal, affectionately known as Mama C, a woman whose life is as rich and inspiring as the art and activism she has dedicated herself to for more than five decades, is set to embark on the 2026 UAACC Heal the Community Tour, beginning with her first-ever visit to Ecuador before continuing to the United States.

Speaking from Arusha, where she has lived with her husband, Black Panther Party veteran Pete O'Neal, for more than 50 years, Mama C said the tour would focus on promoting peace, healing, spirituality and cultural exchange while sharing Tanzania's story with communities around the world.

The internationally recognised artist, poet, educator and community activist said Ecuador would become the latest country on a journey that has taken the Heal the Community Tour to numerous cities across the United States, Venezuela, Ghana, South Africa, Namibia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Uganda and China over the past two decades.

"I have been doing the UAACC Heal the Community Tour for more than 20 years, but this will be my first time in Ecuador," she said.

"I look forward to sharing what Pete and I have learned from living in Tanzania for more than 50 years, while spreading blessings, love and spirituality that lead to healing."

Mama C said the tour would also provide an opportunity to introduce more people to Arusha and Tanzania, a country she proudly calls home.

"I want to spread the story of Arusha, Tanzania and Tanzania in general, especially this beautiful place in the foothills of Mount Meru," she said.

After Ecuador, Mama C will travel to several American cities, including New York, Portland, Baltimore, Seattle, Sacramento, Berkeley, Oakland, San Diego, Atlanta and Kansas City.

The United States leg of the tour will coincide with celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party, an organisation in which both Mama C and Pete O'Neal played active roles during the civil rights movement.

The commemorations will include events in Oakland, California, where the Black Panther Party was founded in 1966.

Mama C said she was eager to reconnect with communities across the United States while learning about Ecuadorian culture and collaborating with local artists and musicians.

She added that music, creativity and cultural exchange have always been central to her work of building peace and strengthening communities.

Although excited about the journey ahead, Mama C admitted she would miss her family and friends in Arusha.

"I'm always a bit sad to be away from home here in the foothills of Mount Meru, but I embrace the excitement of new experiences, meeting new people, making music, sharing my creativity and spreading blessings and joy," she said.

"I believe that is what I have been called to do in this life as Mama C."

Before departing, she sent a message of gratitude and affection to the people of Arusha.