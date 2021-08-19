AY’s ‘Stakaba’ video brings out the best in MxCarter

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Rapper AY, has released a video of his latest single, ‘Stakaba’ featuring MiMi Mars.

The video which was shot at different locations in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam such as down town streets as well as on a boat in the Indian Ocean also features some of Tanzania’s best video models.

The video is directed by Michael Mlingwa aka MxCarter and shot by Freeman Richard under auspices of Slide Visual Company using a Canon C300 Mark 111.

Speaking about the video which has already gone viral on both social and mainstream media, MxCarter said it has involved streets of Dar es Salam but most of it was on the boat.

“AY’s video is among the best projects I have done in my carrier and the video is well planned, attractive and has the best taste of love, the models involved are actually the best.”

MxCarter who also owns Visual digital said, the Stakaba video is currently on both local and international digital music outlets such as Spotfy,Boomplay, Audiomack, Apple Music and YouTube.

“Slide digital works so closer with slide visual in bringing the positive changes to Tanzania music by producing the best video as well as having the best promotion plans, so under the slide visual the video is completely done,” MxCarter added.

MxCarter who is the country representative for You tube has been a supportive person who has expose Tanzania music to the world via Youtube and other channels like Spotfy,Boomplay, Audiomack and Apple Music.

The music video with AY is part of his initiative in bringing changes in Tanzania video music with the intention of producing some of the best videos.