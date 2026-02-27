Ayo Lizer warns against overusing AI in music

As the global creative industry races to adopt Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), veteran Tanzanian music producer, Siraju Amani alias Ayo Lizer, has warned that excessive perfection created by AI risks stripping music of its emotional connection with audiences.

His remarks come amid a heated debate on social media over the growing use of AI tools in music, from visuals and cover art to sound design and video production. In a reflective post on his Instagram page, the award-winning producer said artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed how audiences perceive creative work.

“Today, people know that images, voices and videos can be created even without the artist being physically present,” he wrote. “This has made audiences more cautious before believing what they see.”

According to him, content that appears ‘too perfect’ can raise doubts about authenticity, ultimately weakening trust between artists and fans.

“Real life has small mistakes, natural movement and unscripted energy,” he said. “Excessive perfection does not reflect reality.”

He argued that trust remains the most valuable currency in music, especially in an era where technology can easily blur the line between what is real and what is generated.

“If the audience does not trust you, they cannot emotionally connect with your work,” he said. The producer added that audiences respond more to emotions they recognise than to flawless visuals.

