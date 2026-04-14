Benjamin Mkapa Hospital enlists beauty queens in stem cell treatment fundraising drive

Dodoma. Benjamin Mkapa Regional Referral Hospital has called on Miss World Tanzania 2026 contestants to support a fundraising initiative aimed at subsidising costly stem cell transplantation treatment for children.

The appeal was made by the hospital’s acting director, Theophory Mbilinyi, during a visit by the contestants who toured the facility to learn more about its services, particularly in paediatric care.

Mr Mbilinyi said the hospital is planning a fundraising gala to help families who cannot afford the procedure, noting that the minimum cost of a single stem cell transplant is about Sh75 million.

“Due to the high costs, the hospital has decided to organise a fundraising event, and we are calling on you to join us in this noble cause to support the health of our people,” he said.

He added that the hospital has so far conducted stem cell transplants on 29 children, with two patients currently undergoing treatment and preparation. Some cases, he said, are supported through government funding due to financial constraints faced by families.

Mr Mbilinyi further explained that the procedure currently involves extracting stem cells from compatible family members, with patients admitted for around 30 days under specialist care. He noted that ongoing research aims to expand access beyond family-based donors in the future.

Leader of the Miss World Tanzania 2026 delegation, Mustafa Hassanali, welcomed the initiative, saying the contestants and organisers would take part in the upcoming fundraising efforts.

He praised the hospital environment, describing it as well-maintained and supportive for both patients and visitors.