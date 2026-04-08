Bien credits Alikiba as ‘Finale’ becomes his biggest solo hit yet

Kenyan singer-songwriter Bien-Aimé Baraza has described his collaboration with Tanzanian star Alikiba on the song Finale as the most successful release of his solo career so far.

Speaking during a recent media interview in Kenya, Bien reflected on the overwhelming reception the track has received across East Africa, noting that it marks a significant milestone since transitioning into a solo act.

“This is my most well-received song as a solo artist. I’m grateful to Ally for collaborating with me and helping make it even bigger,” he said.

The track has continued to gain momentum online, attracting millions of views on YouTube alongside strong streaming numbers across digital platforms, reinforcing the growing impact of cross-border collaborations within the East African music industry.

Fans have praised ‘Finale’ for blending Bien’s soulful Afro-pop sound with Alikiba’s signature Bongo Flava style, creating a musical fusion that has resonated widely with audiences across the region.

As of Tuesday evening, the song had amassed 11.1 million YouTube views within 13 days of release and remained number one on Tanzania’s music trending chart, underscoring its rapid regional appeal.