Burna Boy to co-host African music station in GTA 6

Nigerian music star Burna Boy is taking African music into the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), where he will co-host a dedicated radio station celebrating the continent’s musical heritage alongside German DJ and producer Palms Trax.

Rockstar Games confirmed the development on October 8, 2026, unveiling details of the game’s in-game radio stations and music offering ahead of its scheduled release on November 19.

The station, Afro Bank FM, will feature a mix of African classics, lesser-known recordings and contemporary sounds, including amapiano and 3-step, a dance music style associated with South Africa.

In its official description, Rockstar invites players to explore the station’s musical selection through the phrase “Amapiano, African classics, 3-step, and more from Burna and Palmsy.”

Palmsy is the in-game name for Palms Trax, who joins Burna Boy in curating the station’s sound as players explore Leonida, the fictional US state where the game is set.

Rockstar has already released a preview of the station featuring tracks including “Joha” by Nigerian artiste Asake, “Gye Wani” by Ghanaian musicians Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, and “Shay’sana” by South African DJ Lag and Robot Boii featuring Kamo Mphela.

The selection brings together different generations of African music, placing established recordings alongside contemporary dance sounds in a gaming environment with a global audience.

For Burna Boy, the role builds on an earlier connection with the franchise. His song “Killin Dem”, featuring fellow Nigerian artiste Zlatan, appeared on iFruit Radio in Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online.

That earlier appearance placed his music within the game’s soundtrack. His new role, however, gives him a more direct connection to the listening experience, with his name attached to a station dedicated to African music.

The announcement comes as African genres continue to reach audiences beyond the continent, with Afrobeats and amapiano gaining visibility across international music, festivals and digital platforms.

By bringing African classics, emerging sounds and contemporary dance genres together, Afro Bank FM offers players an introduction to a broad musical landscape rather than focusing on a single country or style.

Burna Boy is among several international music figures associated with GTA VI’s radio offering. Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny and RaiNao are linked to Cocoteo FM, a station focused on contemporary Latin music, including bachata, merengue, dembow and reggaeton.

Other stations cover pop, country, classic metal and Southern hip-hop, reflecting the range of musical styles featured in the game.

Rockstar has also announced on-demand fictional podcasts, which players will be able to listen to in vehicles or on foot using headphones and earbuds connected to their characters’ smartphones.

The radio line-up adds another dimension to the game’s fictional world, where music is part of the experience of navigating its cities and landscapes.

GTA VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.