Burna Boy drops “For Everybody,” to celebrate African sports and culture

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has unveiled his latest single, “For Everybody,” along with a visually striking music film, offering a vibrant tribute to Africa’s sports heritage and cultural excellence.

The project brings together some of the continent’s top athletes, including Camavinga, Nico and Iñaki Williams, Ighalo, Makelele, Karembeu, Alex Song, Militão, Asisat Oshoala, and Cheslin Kolbe, in a cinematic celebration that fuses music, movement, and identity.

For Everybody debuted just days before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2026 final between Morocco and Senegal.

Directed by award-winning American filmmaker Dave Meyers and choreographed by Shay Latukolan in collaboration with Sporty Studios, the music video blends athleticism, fashion, and dance, capturing the emotional intensity and global impact of African sport.

The visuals highlight not just football but a broader celebration of African culture, showcasing rhythm, ambition, and pride through powerful storytelling.

“This one is for the culture… for everyone carrying our sound, our spirit, and our story around the world. An anthem for the dreamers, the ballers, and the outsiders. Raised to rise, built to last,” Burna Boy shared on his Instagram page.

The single’s lyrics emphasize resilience, legacy, and collective momentum, paying tribute to a new generation of African icons shaping the global stage.

Director Dave Meyers adds: “Africa is a continent of extraordinary cultural richness, defined by beauty, grace, and boundless diversity.

Being welcomed into that space to celebrate its fashion and movement, set to the anthemic pulse of Burna Boy, was an invitation I felt truly honoured to receive.”