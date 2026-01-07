Dhurandhar crosses $150 million, becomes biggest Hindi-only blockbuster ever

Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh led action drama directed by Aditya Dhar, has created history at the global box office.

Released on December 5, 2025, the Hindi-language film has completed a powerful month in cinemas and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film ever in a single language.

According to studio estimates, Dhurandhar has earned approximately 150 US million dolars worldwide, a landmark achievement for a Hindi-only release.

The film has maintained its dominance despite competition from multiple new releases, performing strongly in both domestic and international markets.

Its overseas run, particularly in North America, has helped it overtake previous Bollywood benchmarks.

For Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar represents a major career milestone.

It is the first film of his career to cross the 120 US million dollars mark globally, significantly boosting his overall box-office standing.

With this success, the combined earnings of all films featuring Ranveer Singh have now climbed to over 505 US million dollars worldwide.

This achievement places him among a small, elite group of Bollywood stars whose cumulative box-office collections have crossed the half-billion-dollar milestone.