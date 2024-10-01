Diamond Platnumz to compete for ‘Artist of the Year’ crown in U.S Awards

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz, known for his hit song ‘Komasava’, is set to compete against top Nigerian artists at the upcoming African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) in November.

This announcement follows the release of nominees by AEAUSA, where Diamond is featured in the prestigious ‘Artist of the Year’ category.

In this category, he will face stiff competition from A-list African artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Yemi Alade, Ayra Starr, Asake, Rema, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, and South Africa's rising star Tyla.

In addition to the ‘Artist of the Year’ category, Diamond has also been nominated for ‘Best Male Artist,’ competing with heavyweights such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Black Sherif, Fally Ipupa, and his former signee Harmonize.

Diamond’s nominations highlight his significant influence, not only in Tanzania but across Africa.

On the female front, fellow Tanzanian artist Nandy has earned a nomination in the ‘Best Female Artist’ category, where she will compete against established names like Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Ayra Starr, Tems, Makhadzi, Tyla, Aya Nakamura, and Niniola.