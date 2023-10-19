Diamond, Zuchu, Jux set to perform at the Trace Awards

Trace Awards is set to unfold another edition this Saturday, October 21, 2023, at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

The awards mark the 20th anniversary of the global music powerhouse and Afro-music taste maker.

From the rhythms of Kenya to the beats of Tanzania, the melodies of Rwanda to the echoes of Uganda, the region's vibrant cultural tapestry will be on full display.

African and Afro-inspired musicians from around the globe are set to perform at the spectacular live event.

At the epicentre of this musical extravaganza are three Tanzanian talents who need no introduction, Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, and Jux.

Each is a unique star in their own right and is set to dazzle the crowd with performances that will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of those in attendance.

But the Trace Awards aren't just about these three luminaries; they're a testament to the depth and diversity of the East African music scene.

Over 50 artistes, regional and international, will grace the stage. These include artistes such as Davido (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Bamby (French Guiana), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Bwiza (Rwanda), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), Janet Otieno (Kenya), Josey (Ivory Coast), Kizz Daniel (Nigeria), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde), Locko (Cameroon), Mikl (Reunion), Perola (Angola), Plutonio (Mozambique), Princess Lover (Martinique), Ronisia (France), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), Tayc (France), Terrell Elymoor (Mayotte) and Viviane Chidid (Senegal).

The event brings together music lovers from across Africa and the world, uniting them in a common appreciation for the unique blend of sounds emerging from the region.

These artistes are here to steal the show and leave a lasting impression on an audience expected to exceed 50,000 music enthusiasts.

The event is set to showcase the rich musical traditions and innovative sounds that have made East Africa a hub for musical talent.