Diamond: Zuchu will have to pay Sh10 billion to leave WCB

Bongo flava superstar and Wasafi Record label CEO Diamond Platnumz revealed that his signee Zuchu will have to pay Sh10 billion if she intends to leave the record label midway.

The Jeje hitmaker said Zuchu’s numbers had grown incredibly which was why it was going to require such a huge sum if she intended to leave the label.

This comes a few weeks after he was accused of exploiting singers under WCB, making them pay huge sums of money to terminate their contracts.

Diamond, however, said the record label invests a lot of money in the signees rise to fame within a short period of time, which is the reason why they must pay huge sums if they intend to leave.

Diamond shares that, “So you can’t just leave when we have invested millions in your craft. I invest in people, I make sure they have a name for themselves, plus concerts so that we can also make money at the end of the day,”

Adding that; “If I wanted, I could have invested that money in something else, but I choose to invest in entertainment. WCB artistes are some of the richest artistes right now because of the investment we put in them.”