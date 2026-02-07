Four years on, Busara welcomes back a familiar voice

After performing at Sauti za Busara in 2022, it took four years for Sofia hitmaker Ben Paul to return to the festival stage yesterday February 6, an appearance that gently pulled fans back into a sound that once defined a moment in Tanzanian R&B.
At the Mnazi Mmoja venue, Ben Paul’s return felt less like a comeback and more like a conversation resumed.
As he stepped onto the stage around 22:40, the atmosphere carried a sense of familiarity, shaped by memories attached to songs many in the audience had grown up with.