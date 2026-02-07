Four years on, Busara welcomes back a familiar voice

After performing at Sauti za Busara in 2022, it took four years for Sofia hitmaker Ben Paul to return to the festival stage yesterday February 6, an appearance that gently pulled fans back into a sound that once defined a moment in Tanzanian R&B.

At the Mnazi Mmoja venue, Ben Paul’s return felt less like a comeback and more like a conversation resumed.

As he stepped onto the stage around 22:40, the atmosphere carried a sense of familiarity, shaped by memories attached to songs many in the audience had grown up with.

Rather than rushing through his catalogue, Ben Paul allowed the performance to unfold at an unhurried pace.

He moved through fan favourites, including Maisha na Muziki, his collaboration with Darassa.

In a moment that surprised and delighted the crowd, he performed not only his own verses but also Darassa’s parts, drawing confident sing-alongs from listeners who knew every line.

The night’s most intimate moment arrived when ‘Sofia’ took on a local voice.

By weaving in references to Zanzibar neighbourhoods and everyday island life, Ben Paul reshaped the song into something personal for the audience.

Cheers rolled across Mnazi Mmoja as the crowd recognised itself inside the music, turning nostalgia into shared celebration.

Across a set of roughly six songs, the performance revealed careful planning and quiet confidence.

Even his choice of attire, a kitenge outfit became part of the storytelling, reinforcing how closely music and identity are linked in his artistry.

As the applause softened toward the end of his set, Ben Paul paused to reflect.

He reminded the audience that his journey was built through persistence rather than inheritance.

“I did not come from a musical family,” he said. “Everything I have achieved comes from my own effort to perform well and create good music.”

If Ben Paul’s performance leaned into memory, the mood shifted sharply with the arrival of Singeli artiste Man Fongo.

His entrance was slow and conversational, testing the crowd’s patience as he spoke before the music began.

The stillness, however, did not last long.

Once Rudi dropped, the energy changed instantly.

The fast tempo pulled the audience back into motion, and Man Fongo’s delivery sounded so precise that some listeners joked he sang like he was still inside a studio.

The intensity of his breath and control, however, confirmed the performance was fully live.





He followed with Hakuna Ushemeji Tuna Kulaga, pushing the pace even higher.

Mnazi Mmoja transformed into a field of movement, bodies responding instinctively to the rhythm in a moment that captured the raw, physical spirit of singeli music.

South African artist Pilani Bubu introduced an Afrojazz set rooted in African storytelling and reflection.

Her performance shifted the focus from movement to meaning, inviting the audience to listen rather than dance.

Through layered sounds and measured delivery, she reminded the crowd that music can also carry history, emotion and quiet power.

As the evening unfolded, the performances began to speak to one another.

Nostalgia met speed, reflection met intensity, and different musical worlds shared the same stage.