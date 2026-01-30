Frida Amani pushes for greater youth action on the environment

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian music artiste Frida Amani is expanding her influence beyond entertainment after a strategic meeting with the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President (Union and Environment), Dr Richard Muyungi.

The discussion centered on environmental conservation and the critical role young people play in restoring ecosystems.

The two discussed children's and youths' involvement in environmental issues, with the permanent secretary emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening youth participation through environmental education, training programs, and awareness initiatives aimed at equipping the next generation with tools to protect natural resources.

Frida Amani, who also serves as the first UNEP Ambassador for Ecosystem Restoration, highlighted the importance of youth-driven action.

“Young people are not just the future, we are the present force that can restore what has been damaged. Youth have the strength to fight for their own future, but there is still a need to increase environmental awareness among young people and children. That’s why we are pushing for greater youth participation, because real change starts with us.”

She also introduced The Amani Foundation, outlining her plans to mobilize communities, especially youth around environmental awareness and restoration efforts. The meeting signals the potential for stronger collaboration between creative voices and government institutions.