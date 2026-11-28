Dar es Salaam. International fashion model and Miss Universe 2007 Top Six finalist Flaviana Matata has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in Dar es Salaam to recognise and appreciate members of the media for their continued support throughout her career and philanthropic journey.

The dinner, held on November 26, 2026, at Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, brought together media executives, directors and journalists from various media organisations for an evening dedicated to celebrating relationships built over the years.

Speaking at the gathering, Flaviana expressed heartfelt gratitude to media professionals for providing a platform to share her journey, champion causes close to her heart and highlight the work of the Flaviana Matata Foundation.

“Tonight is not about work, publicity or anything I need from you. It is simply an opportunity to bring together people who have been part of my journey and express my gratitude in person,” she said.

She acknowledged the media's contribution to different chapters of her life, from her international modelling career and business ventures to her philanthropic work, noting that their support had never been taken for granted.

Flaviana also thanked journalists for helping amplify the voices of girls and communities reached through her foundation.

“Thank you for helping me share not only my story, but also the stories of the girls and communities whose voices deserve to be heard,” she said.