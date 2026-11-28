Africa has reached a major milestone in HIV prevention following the arrival of the first shipments of a cheaper generic version of lenacapavir, a long-acting injection that offers nearly 100 percent protection against HIV infection.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria announced on November 25, 2026 that the first deliveries of the generic medicine had arrived in Zambia, with another shipment expected in Uganda in the coming days.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to receive supplies in early 2027.

The generic version, developed by India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is expected to cost about $40 per person annually, covering two injections administered six months apart.

This represents a significant opportunity to expand access to HIV prevention, particularly in countries where the cost and challenges associated with existing prevention options have limited uptake.

According to the Global Fund, more than 189,000 people across 10 early-adopter countries had received their first dose of lenacapavir by November 2026.

A further eight countries are expected to receive the medicine by the end of this year, bringing the total number of countries reached to 24.

The Global Fund, working with the United States government, aims to reach at least three million people with lenacapavir by the end of 2028.

The organisation also plans to deliver four times the volume supplied in 2026 in 2027, with generic manufacturers expected to play a central role in increasing availability.

Lenacapavir is administered as a subcutaneous injection twice a year, offering an alternative to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which is taken by HIV-negative people to reduce their risk of acquiring the virus.

Unlike daily pills, the six-monthly injection reduces the need for regular medication adherence, potentially making prevention more convenient for people who face challenges accessing health services or taking daily medication.

Its effectiveness has been demonstrated in two major clinical trials.

The PURPOSE 1 trial, involving adolescent girls and young women in South Africa and Uganda, recorded no new HIV infections among participants receiving lenacapavir during the primary 52-week analysis.

The PURPOSE 2 trial, which involved men and gender-diverse participants, found that the injection reduced HIV acquisition by 96 percent compared with the estimated background infection rate.

The findings prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) in July 2025 to recommend twice-yearly lenacapavir as an additional HIV prevention option.

The WHO said the medicine could particularly benefit people who experience challenges with daily medication, stigma or access to healthcare.

The arrival of generic supplies follows efforts by Gilead Sciences, the original developer of lenacapavir, to license generic manufacturers to produce affordable versions for eligible low- and middle-income countries.

The first generic deliveries were facilitated through partnerships involving the Global Fund, the US government, the Gates Foundation, Unitaid and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation.

However, the expansion of access will depend on increasing supplies, national regulatory processes and countries' capacity to integrate the medicine into existing HIV prevention programmes.

The injection is not a vaccine or a cure for HIV. It is intended for people who are HIV-negative and at risk of infection, following appropriate testing and assessment by healthcare professionals.