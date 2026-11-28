







Dar es Salaam. Parents are raising concerns over rising fees in private schools ahead of the 2027 academic year, questioning frequent increases, which they say are not matched by improvements in education quality, learning environments and other services provided to pupils.

While parents are demanding greater transparency and accountability, private school owners maintain that higher fees are necessary to meet rising operational costs, including teachers’ salaries, water and electricity bills, teaching materials and transport.

The debate has highlighted growing financial pressure on families seeking quality education, as well as the challenges private institutions face in balancing affordability with the cost of running schools.

A fee schedule obtained by The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi from a private primary school in Mkuranga District, Coast Region, illustrates the changes expected next year, with annual fees for some classes increasing by as much as Sh350,000, excluding transport charges.

For Standard One pupils, fees have increased from Sh945,000 to Sh1.045 million, while those in Standard Two will pay Sh1.05 million, up from Sh950,000. Standard Three fees have risen from Sh965,000 to Sh1.065 million.

The increases are more pronounced in examination classes. Fees for Standard Four have risen from Sh1.205 million to Sh1.505 million, while pupils in Standards Six and Seven will pay Sh1.6 million, compared with Sh1.25 million previously.

An official at the school attributed the increases to the rising cost of living and school operations, saying examination classes incurred additional expenses, including payments for mock and national examinations.

"Almost everything has become more expensive, making fee adjustments necessary to sustain school operations. For examination classes, the fees cover several additional services, including mock and national examinations," said the official.

For some parents, however, the increases reflect a wider problem of unpredictable education costs, making it difficult to plan for their children's schooling.

Ms Olaedo Damilola is among parents whose education plans have been disrupted by changing fee structures.

She says she abandoned plans to enrol her child in a secondary school after discovering that fees had increased significantly within a few months.

She began making enquiries about the school in July this year and was informed that the annual fees were Sh2.5 million.

However, when she returned in November for the admission interview, she was told that the amount would increase to Sh3 million from January 2027.

The additional Sh500,000 prompted her to reconsider the decision, particularly amid concerns that fees could continue rising in subsequent academic years.

"I wondered that if they could increase the fees by Sh500,000 within such a short period, how much would I be expected to pay in the coming years? It could reach Sh5 million or Sh6 million," she said.

Ms Aisha Wamagwela questions whether services offered by some private schools justify the amounts charged, citing institutions where annual fees approach Sh4 million.

She alleges that some schools still have inadequate sanitation, unreliable water supplies, poor food quality and no fire extinguishers, despite charging substantial fees.

She wants the relevant authorities to ensure that fees reflect the quality of services and safety standards provided to pupils.

Education stakeholder, Mr Ochola Wayoga, says the absence of a clear framework for overseeing private school fees has allowed institutions to determine charges without sufficient transparency about the actual costs of providing education.

He acknowledges the importance of private investment in education but argues that parents should receive clear explanations whenever fees are increased, including how the additional money will be spent.

According to him, school owners should specify whether teachers’ salaries, food, transport, teaching materials, or other services, rather than relying on general explanations about rising operational costs.

Mr Wayoga also questions the cost of primary education at some private institutions compared with higher education, noting that certain primary schools charge as much as Sh6.8 million annually, while tuition fees for many undergraduate programmes at public universities range between Sh2 million and Sh3 million.

"We need to ask ourselves why primary education is becoming more expensive than university education. A primary school child needs to learn how to read, write and count, yet the fees charged by some schools appear difficult to justify," he said.

A senior official at the Ministry of Education, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said fees at private schools were determined through agreements between parents and school management.

"Private school fees are a matter of agreement between parents and schools, and this is discussed during meetings," said the official.

School owners cite rising operational costs

However, the Tanzania Association of Managers and Owners of Non-Government Schools and Colleges (Tamongsco) chief executive officer, Mr Ben Nkonya, says increases at some private schools have been driven by escalating operating expenses, putting institutions under growing financial pressure.

He says some schools have struggled to meet their obligations and have been forced to close, citing fuel prices as one of the factors increasing the cost of transporting food, books, teaching materials and pupils.

Despite these pressures, he argues that many school owners have not increased fees in proportion to rising costs because they must also consider parents' financial circumstances.

"Three, four or five years ago, fuel cost about Sh2,000 per litre, but today it is Sh4,000. We expected a school that was charging Sh1 million to increase its fees to Sh2 million, but no school has doubled its fees. Schools are operating at a loss," he said.

Mr Nkonya estimates that fee increases at many institutions have ranged between 10 and 12 per cent, a level he says does not adequately reflect the rise in operating expenses.

He describes the situation as a difficult balancing act, with school owners facing higher costs while parents struggle with household expenses and incomes that have not necessarily increased at the same pace.

"The parent is our employer and determines how much we charge. If you increase fees, a parent may transfer their child to another school. If that continues, your school could eventually close," he said.

He adds that some school owners have been using income from other business activities to subsidise their educational institutions, although he considers this arrangement unsustainable in the long term.

According to Mr Nkonya, some private schools have closed in regions including Arusha, Mwanza and Dodoma, while efforts are under way in some areas to rescue struggling institutions through agreements allowing the government to take over their operations and continue serving pupils.

On regulation, he says there is no specific government fee structure prescribing how much private schools should charge, with amounts instead determined through discussions between school owners and parents.

He says meetings, particularly those held in November and December, provide an opportunity for parents and school management to discuss proposed services and their associated costs before agreeing on fees.

Mr Nkonya advises parents who can no longer afford their preferred schools to consider institutions that better match their financial capacity.

He also urges school owners to consider parents' concerns when setting fees and planning services to ensure schools remain financially sustainable without imposing unaffordable costs on families.

What needs to change?

Education stakeholder John Magoda says the government should engage private school owners to examine challenges affecting their operations and identify ways of reducing costs contributing to rising fees.

He argues that private institutions play an important role in expanding access to education, making it necessary for the government to work with them rather than leave them to deal with mounting operational expenses independently.

Mr Magoda cautions that repeatedly increasing fees and transferring the entire financial burden to parents cannot offer a lasting solution.

He calls for collaboration between the government and school owners to identify ways of lowering operating costs without compromising education quality.

Mr Wayoga, meanwhile, proposes strengthening parents' associations from regional to national levels to give families a collective platform for engaging school owners on fees and service standards.

He says such associations should not discourage private investment but should instead facilitate dialogue on charges that reflect actual operating costs and parents' financial capacity.

Another education stakeholder, Ms Annawar Jamaddar, believes the government should invest more in improving public schools to reduce parents' dependence on private institutions.

She argues that better teaching and learning environments in public schools would make them more attractive to families, increase competition in the education sector and encourage private institutions to review their fee structures.

How Kenya and Uganda manage school fees

Across East Africa, Kenya and Uganda have legal provisions recognising the role of parents and school management structures in decisions concerning fees charged by private institutions.

In Kenya, the Basic Education Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of parents' associations in schools, including private institutions.

These associations provide a platform for parents and teachers to discuss school matters, including fees and other contributions.

However, the law does not prescribe a uniform ceiling for fees charged by private schools, instead providing for parental participation in discussions on education costs.

In Uganda, the Education Act, 2008, allows school management committees or boards to determine fees charged by private institutions, while the government retains powers to issue directions to school owners and inspect aspects of school budgeting and administration.