Hamisa Mobetto , Rick Ross clip stirs social media

Dar es Salaam. When rumours first broke in September that rapper Rick Ross was in a relationship with Diamond Platnumz baby mama Hamisa Mobetto, it was just that – a rumour.

But it has now come full circle that the two could be more than just friends after a video clip of the two in Dubai hit social media.

In the clip, the two are seen getting cozy and frolicking at a nightclub that is yet to be identified as they danced suggestively, a sign of what was yet to come.

Hamisa Mobetto and Rick Ross later left in the same Rolls Royce to secret destination.

There has also been speculation that the two are working on a music project.

In September, during an interview with a local radio host, Ross said he and Hamisa were close, but he left the explanation of the nature of their relationship to her.

“To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share,” said Ross.