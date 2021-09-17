Rick Ross addresses Hamisa Mobetto dating rumours

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Award winning rapper Rick Ross addressed rumors that he and Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Tanzanian actress, model Hamisa Mobetto are an item.



During an interview with a local radio host, Ross said he and Hamisa are close, but he will leave the explanation of the nature of their relationship to her.





“To be honest, there is a connection but then I’m going to leave it to her to explain the nature of the relationship we share,” said Ross.

He added: She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her.

Advertisement

“There are a couple of other things but all in all I just want to see her win,” he said.

Ross’s statement on his friendship with Hamisa comes at a time he had raised eyebrows with comments on Hamisa Mobetto’s Instagram page whenever she uploads new photos.

Upon hearing Rick Ross's sentiments about her, Hamisa took to social media to express her gratitude and promised to link up with the rapper.

"Awwww I'm Truly honored..... Thank you [email protected] I appreciate the Love ??, See You soon," she commented.





Many have speculated that Ross has been trying to get Hamisa’s attention for them to start dating. In the same spirit, the rapper managed to secure Hamisa a deal with Luc Belaire and an interview with Luc Belaire CEO under their Self-Made segment.





However, in June, Rick Ross’s comment on Hamisa's photos prompted his rumored girlfriend Tommie Lee to declare that she is single.

Tommie Lee is an urban model, rapper and has been in the famous reality show, Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta.