How Earthly Elegance ‘Dusty & Decay’ turned fashion into a message of hope

When Niler Bernard sent me the invitation to Earthly Elegance Season Two, themed Dust and Decay, I almost didn’t go. It was a lazy Sunday at the end of the year, and the couch seemed far more appealing than any runway.

But memories of Season One, the energy, the inspiration, and the education made me realise I couldn’t miss this.

The show was held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, a venue that balanced elegance with intimacy. From the moment I arrived, the Earthly Elegance Carpet was alive with excitement.

Guests fully embraced the Dust and Decay theme, layering earthy tones, textured fabrics, and organic materials into their outfits. Every smile, pose, and confident step told a story of connection with the theme. It was more than a red carpet, a prelude to the creativity and message that would unfold on the runway.

Speaking about the vision behind the platform, founder Niler Bernard explains that while Tanzania has many fashion showcases, Earthly Elegance aims to push beyond the ordinary.

“Tanzania has many platforms where fashion shows are done as usual,” Miss Niler says. “But through Earthly Elegance, we want to create runways that meet international standards. A runway can happen anywhere, even in a parking lot. What matters is the story being told.”

This season’s story focused on real and pressing issues. Dust and Decay reflected drought, waste, environmental neglect, and the consequences of careless consumption, realities visible in everyday life. Niler emphasises that Earthly Elegance is a growing platform built on evolution.

“Every year comes with a new theme, and this is only the beginning,” she adds. “Before the end of next year, we will return with an even stronger and more impactful theme.”

The designers brought this vision to life with remarkable creativity, transforming dust, discarded fabrics, and recycled materials into striking fashion statements.

Lavo opened the show with Rigids & Rags, turning rough, forgotten textiles into bold silhouettes. Dream followed by Echoes of Heavy, a collection that explored the emotional and environmental weight of consumer culture.

And she later returned with Reclaimed, once again demonstrating how beauty can emerge from what is often ignored.

Dream’s Eco-Mentality, on the other hand, offered thoughtful designs that highlighted environmental responsibility. Cheetah Touches delivered HOPE, vibrant and energetic pieces filled with optimism, while Angeli Couture closed the show with Renewal, flowing garments that symbolised rebirth, growth, and possibility.

Models carried each collection with grace and intention. One of the standout models, Farida Kanda, captured the spirit of the show perfectly.

“The runway is not just about beauty,” she shares. “There is a struggle behind the glamour you see. This is for everyone who dares to dream.”

The production itself elevated the experience. Music, lighting, and visual elements worked in harmony with the designs, immersing the audience in the narrative. Dust and Decay was a journey from heaviness and destruction toward healing and renewal.

Miss Niler explains that this progression mirrored life itself.

“All of us have experienced destruction, whether in our environment, our personal lives, or our relationships,” she says.