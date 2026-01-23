Idriss Sultan urges Tanzanian youth to harness social media for income generation

Dar es Salaam. Actor and Halotel Brand Ambassador Idriss Sultan has urged young people to use social media responsibly and productively, describing digital platforms as a vital avenue for economic empowerment and online business growth.

Speaking to journalists, Idriss said the internet has moved far beyond entertainment and now functions as a global marketplace that offers direct access to customers without the need for a physical shop.

He emphasised that young people who apply creativity and use technology strategically can generate sustainable income through digital platforms.

He added that the internet should be regarded as an essential tool for wealth creation, particularly at a time when digital skills increasingly determine economic opportunities.

His remarks come amid rapid digital expansion in Tanzania. According to the latest Communications Statistics Report by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), internet subscriptions reached 56.3 million by September 2025, raising national internet penetration to 82.6 per cent.

The growth has been driven by expanded mobile broadband coverage, more affordable data packages and increased smartphone use. TCRA data further shows that total mobile subscriptions for voice and data services exceeded 99 million, highlighting the central role of connectivity in everyday life.

Social media usage continues to rise sharply. Between late 2024 and early 2025, TikTok ranked as the third-highest platform by data consumption, with users in Tanzania recording 33.57 million gigabytes in a single quarter. This reflects the platform’s shift from entertainment to a space for business, information sharing and content discovery.

Globally, platforms including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook remain among the most widely used applications, while WhatsApp continues to dominate daily communication across Africa.

In Tanzania, TikTok’s growing influence was reinforced in December 2025 when local creators received recognition at the TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards for content that showcased Tanzanian culture to international audiences.

Halotel Head of Communications, Ms Roxana Kadio, said the company acknowledges the rising demand for fast and reliable internet services.