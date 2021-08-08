Slay featuring Idris Sultan returns to Netflix

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After a long wait finally, 'Slay' a film starring Tanzanian actor Idris Sultan and others from various parts of African has been returned to Netflix.

The film was released on Netflix on March 26 with Idris setting a record as the first Tanzanian artist to be featured on the world's largest film sales network.

Slay film was withdrawn from Netflix due to a copyright infringement after it was alleged that the film used a song called 'All For You' by Wendy Shay from Ghana without any agreement.

After the issue was resolved Netflix has republishe the film to its platform.

Slay film also features other artists such as Tumi Morike, Ramsey Nouah, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Enhle Mbali, Amanda Du-Pont, Lillian Dube and others.

Apart from Idriss, Bongo Flava star, Diamond Platnumz and Zari aka The Bosslady are among the African celebrities who will be appearing on Netflix soon.

Netflix South Africa announced that the celebrities will appear in a documentary titled 'Young, Famous & African' which will start airing in a few days.

The Netflix network was launched on August 29, 1997 in California USA, to date more than 200 million people worldwide have registered as subscribers.

Netflix is available worldwide except in Syria, North Korea and China, Also it has branches in Netherlands, France, Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, Japan and South Korea, South Africa and Nigeria.