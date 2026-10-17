Market turns 10 tonnes of daily waste into fertiliser

Dar es Salaam. About 10 tonnes of fruit and vegetable waste generated daily at Tandale Market could help farmers improve soil fertility as a processing plant converts them into fertilisers.

Authorities are pushing traders to separate biodegradable materials for processing.

The waste is collected and transported to a fertiliser-processing plant in Mabwepande, Kinondoni, where it is converted into an agricultural input, turning discarded produce into a potential source of income and an alternative to conventional waste disposal.

However, the initiative's benefits depend on traders separating biodegradable materials from plastics and other unsuitable waste, a practice that market officials say remains a challenge.

Speaking on Saturday, October 17, 2026, during a market clean-up and waste management awareness campaign, Tandale Market Manager Awadhi Shabani said the initiative was intended to improve sanitation while creating economic value from the discarded materials.

“Waste is an opportunity, waste creates jobs. We have a system for separating biodegradable waste from dry waste. We put the biodegradable materials in a designated area and then transport them to the plant in Mabwepande for fertiliser production,” he said.

Mr Shabani said the plant, owned by Kinondoni Municipal Council, produced fertiliser that was sold to the public at affordable prices.

He said, however, that some traders still struggled to distinguish biodegradable waste from dry waste, forcing workers to sort the materials again before transportation.

The market management is continuing to educate traders on proper waste separation and its benefits for environmental protection and fertiliser production.

Tanzania Fertilizer Regulatory Authority (TFRA) Chief Quality Controller Esther Kapakala said biodegradable materials were important raw materials for fertiliser production, but contamination with plastics and other unsuitable materials could compromise the quality of the final product.

Banana peels and other fruit and vegetable remains can be processed into fertiliser if properly separated, she said.

“Waste is an opportunity, so people should not dispose of it carelessly. It is important to separate it at the point of generation so that when it is collected and processed, we can eventually obtain quality fertiliser,” Ms Kapakala said.

She said TFRA was conducting public awareness to encourage traders and households to separate waste at the source, adding that plastics should not be mixed with biodegradable materials intended for fertiliser production.

Kinondoni Municipal Council Sanitation Officer Alban Mgabuso said organic waste could also be used to produce fertiliser and rear Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae, which are used as animal feed.

He said waste separation programmes were also being implemented at Magomeni, Mwananyamala and Nyuki markets in Tegeta.

“We insist that biodegradable waste, dry waste and hazardous waste should each be kept separately so that suitable materials can be used to produce fertiliser and insects for animal feed,” Mr Mgabuso said.

He said cooperation between traders, the public and waste management authorities was essential to ensure materials were separated at the point of generation, making collection and processing more efficient.