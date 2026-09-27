Joel Lwaga’s Diamond collaboration sparks gospel debate

Tanzanian gospel singer Joel Lwaga has found himself at the centre of a growing debate after teaming up with Bongo Flava heavyweight Diamond Platnumz on a gospel song.

The two artistes released “Nikumbuke” on September 23, bringing together Lwaga’s established gospel sound and Diamond’s mainstream Bongo Flava and Afropop identity.

The prayer-themed song focuses on faith, patience and the experience of watching others receive their blessings while waiting for one’s own breakthrough.

Its central plea is a prayer for God to remember those who are still waiting for their turn.

But while the collaboration has attracted significant attention from listeners, it has also reopened a familiar question within Tanzania’s gospel community: Should gospel artistes collaborate with mainstream or secular musicians?

One of the most prominent voices to question the move is veteran gospel singer Bahati Bukuku, who addressed the collaboration during a radio interview.

Bukuku said she personally would not collaborate with a secular artiste because of her spiritual convictions.

“I don’t think light and darkness go together. I cannot do that. For me, it is not possible, although it may be different for other people.”

Her position was based on her own convictions rather than an attempt to dictate what other artistes should do.

Lwaga, however, pushed back against what he described as attempts by some Christians to dictate how other people should live and practise their faith.

Responding to the criticism, he said, “Some Tanzanians, Christians, born-again Christians and churchgoers, not all of you, have become like Pilate. You dictate things and decide how a person should be. Please, stop being backward.”

Lwaga also offered a simple defence of the collaboration, saying “Gospel is not about the beat, it’s about the message.”

His response shifts the debate from who is allowed into gospel music to what ultimately makes a song gospel.

That distinction is important because the debate surrounding “Nikumbuke” is not necessarily about whether every gospel artiste should follow the same rules. It raises a broader question about where the boundaries of gospel music begin and end.

Lwaga and Diamond are not the first

The two are not the first Tanzanian artistes to bring gospel and mainstream music together.

In 2023, gospel artiste Walter Chilambo collaborated with Bongo Flava and R&B singer Juma Jux on “Success”, a song built around faith, prayer, blessings and the pursuit of a better future.

The collaboration is particularly relevant because Jux, like Diamond, is a Muslim artiste from Tanzania’s mainstream music scene, while Chilambo’s work is rooted in Christian gospel.

The issue also has an international precedent.

In 2017, American gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard featured rapper Nicki Minaj on “I’m Getting Ready”.

The song was firmly positioned within the gospel space and went on to top Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart.

The collaboration generated discussion because Minaj was primarily known for mainstream hip-hop rather than gospel music.

Yet her appearance did not turn the song into a conventional rap record. Instead, she entered a gospel artiste’s musical space.

Years later, the crossover happened in the opposite direction.