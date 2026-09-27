El Niño continues to strengthen, set to peak in Tanzania in November and December

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) says the El Niño weather phenomenon in the country is continuing to strengthen, with its peak expected between November and December.

TMA Information Officer Ramadhan Omary told The Citizen on Sunday, September 27, 2026, that El Niño had already developed and was now intensifying, with weather patterns indicating that it would become stronger towards the end of the year.

“The probability of El Niño occurring is 100 per cent because it has already developed. What is happening now is that the condition is strengthening,” he said.

According to Mr Omary, rainfall has already begun in some areas ahead of the full onset of the season, with areas around Lake Victoria expected to start receiving rains from late September through the first week of October.

He said Kagera and Mara were among the regions that had already recorded scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

“There are reports of scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly in areas surrounding Lake Victoria, including Kagera and Mara,” he said.