Foreign visitors entering Tanzania must have $44 travel insurance from October

Dar es Salaam. Foreign visitors entering Tanzania will be required to have inbound travel insurance from October 1, 2026, under new regulations introduced by the Ministry of Finance.

The mandatory cover will cost $44 (about Sh117,000) per visitor and provide protection against medical emergencies for up to 92 days.

According to a statement issued and signed on September 25, 2026, by Permanent Secretary and Paymaster General, Dr Natu Mwamba, the requirement follows the publication of the Inbound Travel Insurance Regulations for Foreign Visitors Entering Mainland Tanzania through Government Notice No. 256 of 2026, dated September 4.

The regulations were made under Section 134A of the Insurance Act, Cap. 394, as amended by the Finance Act 2025.

Under the new arrangement, foreign visitors entering Tanzania through Mainland Tanzania will be required to obtain insurance from the National Insurance Corporation (NIC), while those entering through Zanzibar will obtain cover from the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC).

The statement says visitors covered by the scheme will receive services from the insurance provider through which they obtained their policy if an emergency occurs within the United Republic of Tanzania, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

“International travellers should obtain the required cover before travelling to Tanzania to avoid delays during entry procedures,” advises the Ministry.