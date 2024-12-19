Jose Chameleone's family appeals for support amid health crisis

Son of Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone, Abba Marcus Mayanja, has made an emotional appeal to his fans, promoters, and well-wishers to support his father as he battles health and substance abuse issues.

In a heartfelt video posted on instagram, Abba urged everyone who cares for Chameleone to hold him accountable while offering the help he needs to overcome his struggles.

“This goes to the fans and everybody who enjoys my father’s music. Even if you don’t like him or agree with his actions, I recognise he is flawed. But at the end of the day, God put us here to love everyone,” Abba said the post.

He emphasised the need for compassion, stating, “This isn’t about embracing my dad’s substance use but asking for help. We need to come together to help him if we want to keep him in our family.”

Abba also criticised promoters for continuing to book 'Jamila' hit maker despite his health decline.

“It’s shocking to see people pushing him to perform when it’s clear he’s struggling. They use him as a workhorse for money,” he added.

Chameleone, a celebrated artist, has brought joy and recognition to Uganda.

Abba urged fans to show love and support during this challenging time.